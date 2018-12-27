Canada
December 27, 2018 7:40 am

One dead, one injured after single-vehicle crash in Morristown, N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
File/Global News
A A

A 32-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia on Boxing Day.

Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Aylesford Road in Morristown in the Annapolis Valley region.

READ: Man facing charges after allegedly driving impaired, assaulting Halifax police officer on Christmas Eve

The driver, from nearby Waterville, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say a collision analyst has been called in to help with the investigation, and the road has been closed for an undetermined time.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Annapolis Valley
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Morristown NS
NS RCMP
RCMP
Single Vehicle Crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News