LaSalle urban ski slope soars in popularity and doubles lesson registrations

The slope touted as the only ski hill in the world accessible by Metro has been growing in popularity as its second season kicks off.

Pente à Neige has taken over Ignace-Bourget Park in LaSalle for the second straight winter, offering ski and snowboard lessons geared toward kids.

“This year we’ve doubled the registration for ski lessons,” said Pente à Neige founder Esteban Dravet.

“We are booking sessions for February.”

Sam Thifault brought his seven-year-old daughter Fara for a snowboard lesson after hearing about Pente à Neige online.

“It’s a small slope, so it’s perfect for practicing and learning. She wanted to do it,” he told Global News.

Lessons are done in groups or sometimes individually.

Pente à Neige rents out all the equipment needed to try skiing or snowboarding.

“For 25 bucks, you get a helmet, boots, a snowboard and a 45-minutes lesson,” said Thifault.

The organization’s goal isn’t just to have an easily accessible location, but to make the sometimes-expensive sports financially accessible too.

“We’re very happy to democratize winter sports in Montreal,” said Dravet.

For those not interested in skiing, Dravet said the tubing hill has also been popular.

On Dec. 22, the Quebec government announced they will be contributing $115,000 to the initiative.

Pente à Neige runs all winter at Ignace-Bourget Park.