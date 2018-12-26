Surrey Police looking for missing elderly female

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing female, 77-year-old Lois McLean, last seen at 2:20 pm on December 25th in the 17600 block of 64th Avenue in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Lois McLean is described as a 77-year-old Caucasian female, 5′ 0″, 120 lbs., with short white hair and brown eyes. No clothing description is available at this time. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long, and she can easily become confused. McLean was last seen driving a Burgundy Hyundai Accent with B.C. Licence 353 DPR. She also has her dog, a small Chinese Crested hairless, with her.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-191075.MCLEAN.

49.282729 -123.120738

