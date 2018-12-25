Not quite white Christmas, but wet snow in forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

It won’t exactly be a white Christmas on the South Coast, but the region may get a few flakes yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island, with some wet snow expected.

The statement applies to the entirety of Metro Vancouver and the valley, along with inland Vancouver Island as well as the Malahat from Goldstream to Mill Bay and eastern Vancouver Island, including Courtenay, Campbell River, Duncan, Nanaimo, Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay.

The agency says the precipitation is expected to fall Tuesday night and on Boxing Day and that some of the snow could stick at higher elevations.

“The cool air mass currently over the South Coast means that snow levels are low enough that rain will likely mix with snow over many locations overnight and on Boxing Day,” says the statement.

“Local snowfall accumulations of a few centimetres are likely over higher terrain tonight, and additional amounts of five centimetres or more are possible on Boxing Day.”

Environment Canada said even lower elevations could see wet snow Wednesday morning.

The precipitation is expected to taper off on the island by noon on Wednesday and by Wednesday afternoon in Metro Vancouver but could continue into the evening in the Fraser Valley.

The City of Vancouver said it had opened additional shelter space on Tuesday for the city’s homeless with the hazardous weather on the way.

Additional spaces are available at the First Baptist Church, Directions Youth Services Centre and Evelyne Saller Centre.