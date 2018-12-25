BC Hydro crews spend Christmas working, thousands remain without power

Ninety BC Hydro crews are spending Christmas Day working to restore power to some 16,000 customers still in the dark on Tuesday after last week’s windstorm.

The utility has restored power to more than 600,000 customers since the storm hit on Thursday, but the sheer volume of trees felled and the remote location of some of the power outages have caused significant challenges for the Crown corporation.

BC Hydro said it had 800 personnel on the ground, along with contract crews from Alberta and the East Coast, who continue to work around the clock.

As of Monday afternoon, crews had made progress on clearing debris from the heavily affected Southern Gulf Islands.

The Ministry of Transportation said that by 4:15 p.m. roads were passable on 80 per cent or more of all of the major islands.

However, many customers remained without power, and Hydro crews were continuing to re-position on the islands Tuesday morning.

North Saltspring still very dark, but we’re keeping warm and having a lovely Christmas with family and friends. Turkey in the (propane) oven at 9AM! #BCstorm cooking! https://t.co/rXl7328K0J — Nicky Haigh (@HEADHAMPster) December 25, 2018

BC Hydro said its goal was to have power back on in all the town centres on the islands by noon on Tuesday, however many smaller outages were expected to remain.

In a statement posted to its website, BC Hydro said: “Thursday’s windstorm was one of the most severe storms [it] has experienced in years.”

The utility also acknowledged that while all available crews were working, “due to the extent of the damage in the hardest hit areas, it will take several more days to restore power for all customers on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.”

You can see a can see up to date progress on power outages here.