Mechanical issue forces Maui-bound flight from Vancouver to turn around

A Maui-bound flight out of Vancouver International Airport has been forced to turn around because of mechanical issues.

Air Canada confirmed that Flight 535 with 167 passengers aboard was returning to Vancouver on Monday because of a “hydraulic indication.”

READ MORE: Air Canada’s acquisition of Aeroplan clears regulatory hurdles

“We are currently arranging the transfer of passengers to another aircraft to get them on their way to their final destinations as soon as possible,” said spokesperson Isabelle Arthur.

WATCH: Will the government’s new passenger bill of rights make air travel better?

The affected aircraft was a Boeing 737 Max 8 twin-jet.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, the aircraft was forced to turn around about two and a half hours after takeoff.

… More to come.