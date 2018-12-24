Police seek Good Samaritan in connection with alleged East Vancouver sexual assault

Vancouver police want to speak with a Good Samaritan that offered support to the victim of an alleged sexual assault in East Vancouver earlier this month.

The incident happened on Dec. 15, but was only reported to police on Friday.

Investigators said just after midnight on Dec. 15, a woman was walking along Main Street near 17th Avenue when she was approached by a man.

He offered her help with a phone call, police said, before overpowering her and allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Police said the suspect ended up running away to the west, possibly because he was startled.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-six, with a stocky build, bulging eyes and dirty hands. He was wearing a black puffy jacket with red fleece underneath and oversized pants.

According to police, a Good Samaritan arrived shortly after the alleged assault and walked with the victim to ensure she got home safely.

Police are now looking to speak to that person, along with anyone else who may have information on the incident.