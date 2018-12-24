Woman charged with kidnapping, assault after TTC bus driver threatened with weapon: police

Toronto police have charged a woman after she allegedly threatened a TTC bus driver with a weapon.

Police said officers responded to a call from the TTC about “unknown trouble” at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police said a woman entered the bus and instructed the driver to deviate from his route, implying she had a weapon. He complied but was able to set off his emergency alarm to inform emergency services he was in danger.

Police said the woman told the driver not to stop, and he eventually rammed the back of a police cruiser.

READ MORE: Man wanted following robbery at knifepoint near Eglinton station: Toronto police

Police located the bus just east of Eglinton Subway Station.

They said a 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault.

The driver was unharmed but police said he was emotionally upset. An officer in the cruiser that was hit sustained minor whiplash.

Police said there were no other passengers on the bus.