Water levels drop below flood stage throughout New Brunswick

Water levels have dropped throughout New Brunswick on Monday including the Nashwaak River — which saw a culvert become obstructed by ice at a bridge along Route 107, causing water to flow into a nearby field.

Geoffery Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO), says that the Nashwaak River has dropped to around 19.4 metres on Monday, down from the 21.2 metres it was at on Sunday.

READ MORE: N.B. EMO warns of potential flooding in Fredericton area

The flood stage is 21 metres.

#Nashwaak Valley Fire Chief, NB, hopes worst is over from river ice that forced road closure, and, snags elsewhere in #NewBrunswick. #Springisstillmonthsaway

(These images from Fire Dept FB page.) pic.twitter.com/BAMRuBBC21 — Ross Lord (@rlordglobal) December 23, 2018

The Nashwaak Valley Fire Dept., said that as of 1:30 p.m. Route 107 was now open to the public as water levels had dropped.

Downey says a few other roads throughout the province have been closed due to minor flooding. A complete list of those roads was not immediately available.

A combination of warm temperatures, rain and freezing rain helped water levels rise throughout the province. However, with very little precipitation in the forecast, it’s expected that water levels will return to normal.

WATCH: Ice jam, heavy rain cause N.B. river to spill its banks

Downey told Global News that the Tobique River around Riley Brook remains above the flood stage and that one residence was evacuated on Saturday because of the rising waters.