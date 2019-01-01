Your Saskatchewan
January 1, 2019 6:00 am

Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: January 2019

By Senior Web Producer  Global News
Emerald Park was the setting for Lil Morris to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 1

Emerald Park was the setting for Lil Morris to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 1

Lil Morris / Viewer Submitted
A A

Every day on Global News at 6 and Global News at 10, Global Saskatoon features a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Please email us if you have a picture you would like to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

Pictures should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for January 2019:

