Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: October 2018

Every day on Global News at 6 and Global News at 10, Global Saskatoon features a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Please email us if you have a picture you would like to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

GALLERY: Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: September 2018

Pictures should be at least 920 pixels wide, in jpeg format, and include a brief description of where the photo was taken.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for October: