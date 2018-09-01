Your Saskatchewan
September 1, 2018 7:00 am

Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: September 2018

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 1 was taken by Mandy Rempel at Prince Albert National Park.

Mandy Rempel / Viewer Submitted
Every day on Global News at 6 and Global News at 10, Global Saskatoon features a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Please email us if you have a picture you would like to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

Pictures should be at least 920 pixels wide, in jpeg format, and include a brief description of where the photo was taken.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for September:

