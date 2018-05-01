Photography
May 1, 2018 9:44 am

Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: May 2018

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Lori Janzen took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo in Outlook.

Lori Janzen / Viewer Submitted
A A

Every day on Global News at 6 and Global News at 10, Global Saskatoon features a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Please email us if you have a picture you would like to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

GALLERY: Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: April 2018

Pictures should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for April:

Your Saskatchewan May 1, 2018 Lori Janzen

Lori Janzen took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo in Outlook.

Lori Janzen / Viewer Submitted

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Photography
Photos
Pictures
Saskatoon Your Saskatchewan
Your Saskatchewan
Your Saskatchewan Photos
Your Saskatchewan Pictures
Your Saskatchewan Saskatoon
Your Saskatchewan Saskatoon Photos
Your Saskatchewan Saskatoon Pictures

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News