Your Saskatchewan
March 12, 2018 8:26 am
Updated: March 12, 2018 9:31 am

Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: March 2018

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The March 12 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Last Mountain Lake by Linda Phillips.

Linda Phillips / Viewer Submitted
Every day on Global News at 6 and Global News at 10, Global Saskatoon features a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Please email us if you have a picture you would like to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

Pictures should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for March:

Your Saskatchewan March 1, 2018 Brittany Janvier

Brittany Janvier took the March 1 Your Saskatchewan photo in Patuanak.

Brittany Janvier / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan March 2, 2018 Balloo Gardiner

Canoe Lake was the setting for Balloo Gardiner to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for March 2.

Balloo Gardiner / Viewer Submitted
DL Fannon took the March 3 Your Saskatchewan photo near Melfort.

DL Fannon / Supplied
Darcie Anderson took the March 4 Your Saskatchewan photo in Muenster.

Darcie Anderson / Supplied
Your Saskatchewan March 5, 2018 Steven Lariviere

The March 5 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Jans Bay by Steven Lariviere.

Steven Lariviere / Viewer Submitted
Doreen Stumborg took the March 6 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

Doreen Stumborg / Supplied
Your Saskatchewan March 7, 2018 Heather Opekokew-Laliberte

Île-à-la-Crosse was the setting for Heather Opekokew-Laliberte to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for March 7.

Heather Opekokew-Laliberte / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan March 8, 2018 Margaret Flack

The March 8 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Margaret Flack near Vanscoy.

Margaret Flack / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan March 9, 2018 Cara Giesbrecht

Cara Giesbrecht took the March 9 Your Saskatchewan photo in Wakaw.

Cara Giesbrecht / Viewer Submitted
John Songcayauon took the March 10 Your Saskatchewan photo near Rosetown.

John Songcayauon / Supplied
@HarmlessAdam took the March 11 Your Saskatchewan photo at Cranberry Flats.

@HarmlessAdam / Twitter
Your Saskatchewan March 12, 2018 Linda Phillips

The March 12 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Last Mountain Lake by Linda Phillips.

Linda Phillips / Viewer Submitted

