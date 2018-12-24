Brothers accused of killing 14-year-old Mississauga boy to appear in court

Two brothers charged in the death of a 14-year-old Mississauga boy earlier this month are set to make a court appearance on Monday.

Mark and Nicholas Mahabir, both 20, face second-degree murder charges after the body of Riley Martin-Driver was found on a path near Meadow Park at the intersection of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road around 8 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Peel Regional Police said the boy left his home the night before and was located the following morning with obvious signs of trauma. Authorities have yet to release the victim’s cause of death.

Investigators said the boy, who was a student as Clarkson Secondary School, was not reported missing and it is unclear why he left his home.

Nicholas Mahabir was arrested by police the day the boy’s body was found and his brother Mark was arrested hours later.

The boy’s death marked Peel region’s 25th homicide of 2018.

