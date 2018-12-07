Boy, 13, found dead near Mississauga park: police
A A
Peel Regional Police say a body found near a park in Mississauga is that of a 13-year-old boy.
Police said they received a call just before 8 a.m. Friday of a body found in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road.
READ MORE: Police investigating after body found on sidewalk in Mississauga
Police said their forensics team is on scene to determine the exact cause of death.
The homicide squad has taken over the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.