Boy, 13, found dead near Mississauga park: police

Peel Regional Police say a body found near a park in Mississauga is that of a 13-year-old boy.

Police said they received a call just before 8 a.m. Friday of a body found in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road.

Police said their forensics team is on scene to determine the exact cause of death.

The homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

Confirmed homicide. Victim is a 13 yr old boy . Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau is currently investigating. Media officer on scene and will be providing update shortly. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 7, 2018