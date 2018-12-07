Crime
Boy, 13, found dead near Mississauga park: police

Peel Regional Police say a body of a deceased male was located in Mississauga on Dec. 7, 2018.

Peel Regional Police say a body found near a park in Mississauga is that of a 13-year-old boy.

Police said they received a call just before 8 a.m. Friday of a body found in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road.

Police said their forensics team is on scene to determine the exact cause of death.

The homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

