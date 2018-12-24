London police charge second man in less than 24 hours with impaired driving

London police say they charged a second man with impaired driving Sunday morning. Police say the second incident happened as they were dealing with another suspected impaired driver along with an allegedly stolen vehicle in the city’s west end on Dec. 23.

Around 10 a.m. police responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street for a 26-foot moving truck that had been reported abandoned on the lawn of a business.

The truck also had damage to the driver side, officers said.

Through investigation, police were able to locate the driver a short distance from the abandoned vehicle.

According to police, the man was visibly impaired by drugs and as a result, he was arrested for suspected impaired operation.

After making the arrest, police determined the moving truck had been reported stolen the previous day.

On top of the impaired operation charge, a 27-year-old London man is also facing two other charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is expected to appear in a London court on Monday.

With two incidents in less than 24 hours, London police are reminding the public to report any drivers they suspect are impaired.