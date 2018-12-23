Okanagan rinks expected to contend as Vernon hosts junior curling championships

Many of British Columbia’s best junior curlers will converge in Vernon after Christmas.

The Vernon Curling Club is hosting the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships from December 27 to January 1.

READ MORE: Curling clubs closing, but should seek help that is here, says Curling Canada

The event will see the top eight men’s and women’s U21 teams in the province square off to determine who will be named Team B.C., competing for the men’s and women’s national titles in January.

On the men’s side, Tyler Tardi’s rink from Langley and Victoria is the team to beat.

WATCH: Muyres, Marsh brothers join forces on Saskatoon curling team

For the last two years, Tardi’s rink has won the national title at the Canadian Junior Curling Championship.

Tardi is also the reigning world champion junior skip after leading Canada to victory at the 2018 World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.

On the women’s side, last year’s B.C. junior champion rink, skipped by Victoria’s Taylor Reese-Hansen, is also back to defend its title.

READ MORE: Policy review underway after team ejected from Alberta curling classic

However, there are Okanagan rinks in the men’s and women’s competition that could threaten to unseat the reigning champions.

“We have two local teams: the McGillivary team and the Colwell team,” said curling club manager Dave Merklinger. “They’ve been playing at the Vernon [Curling Club] for the last four or five years. They’ve gotten to the point where they are going to, I hope, contend.”

After watching the young local curlers progress for years, Merklinger expects the draws will be fun to watch.

The championship is free for the public to attend and draw times are listed online.

READ MORE: Halifax’s Team Jones wins gold for Canada at World Junior Curling Championship

The junior women’s final is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on New Years Day and the junior men’s final is set for 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.

The winning teams will head to Prince Albert, Sask. to compete for the national title at the end of January.

WATCH: Kingston to host the 2020 Brier