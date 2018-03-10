Halifax’s Team Jones wins gold for Canada at World Junior Curling Championship

A team of Halifax women have won gold for Canada at this year’s World Junior Curling Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland on Saturday.

The team, skipped by Kaitlyn Jones, are based out of the Halifax Curling Club.

Rounding out the team are Lindsey Burgess, Karlee Burgess, Kristin Clarke, Lauren Lenentine and coach Andrew Atherton.

“It’s indescribable, I feel amazing right now,” Jones told Curling Canada after the game. “I know I put everything out there on the line today and came out on top, and that’s an incredible feeling.”

They defeated Team Isabella Wranaa of Sweden by a score of 7-4 in this year’s women’s final.

This is the second gold medal at the competition for Clarke and Karlee Burgess, after winning at the 2016 championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Jones joined the team this season after moving to Nova Scotia from Saskatchewan.

“I’m super proud of my team,” said Jones.

“We’ve worked so hard to get here, and for me moving all the way across Canada to play with them, it was one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

Men also bring home the gold

B.C.’s Team Tardi also won gold in the men’s final.

The team, helmed by Tyler Tardi, defeated Scotland’s Ross White in 6-5 extra-end game.

Arriving home

The victorious teams are set to make their way home tomorrow.

Team Jones will arrive at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.