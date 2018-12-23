Bridgewater police search home, charge 24-year-old with theft, possession of stolen property
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a search warrant carried out at a home in Bridgewater, N.S., on Sunday.
The woman, a 24-year-old from Bridgewater, is facing charges of theft, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of undertaking and theft of a credit card.
She’s set to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Dec. 4.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and that they wished to thank the business involved with the investigation.
