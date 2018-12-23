London police asking for public help to identify body found in Thames River

London police are asking for public assistance in identifying the body of a man who was found dead in the Thames River.

Police say they were contacted around 9 a.m. Saturday by a citizen who reported spotting the body in the river near Wharncliffe Road and Cedar Avenue, south of Gibbons Park.

The body was pulled from the river and transported to University Hospital, where it is set to receive a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

Police have not yet identified the body, and investigators are appealing to the public for assistance.

The man is described as having dark hair as well as some facial hair.

Police say he was wearing black athletic pants, a purple T-shirt with a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the front and black Nike shoes. The man was also wearing a thick necklace around his neck.

An investigation into what led to the man’s death is also underway.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).