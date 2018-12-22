Abandoned Dogs
Puppies abandoned in Costco parking lot adopted: Calgary Humane Society

Two puppies abandoned in a Calgary Costco parking lot last month have been adopted just in time for Christmas.

“We are glad they were able to find homes for the holidays,” said Sage Pullen McIntosh, senior manager of communications with the Calgary Humane Society.

The society is still investigating after the then-six week old puppies were left in a cardboard box in frigid temperatures on Nov. 30. If a good Samaritan hadn’t turned them in so quickly, they might not have survived, the society said.

Anyone with information about the abandoned pups is asked to contact the Calgary Humane Society.

Two puppies abandoned in a Calgary Costco parking lot last month have been adopted.

