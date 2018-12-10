Puppies abandoned in freezing Calgary parking lot, humane society investigating

The Calgary Humane Society is looking to the public for help identifying the person or people responsible for abandoning two puppies in a cardboard box in a parking lot last month.

The humane society said Monday that on Nov. 30, a good Samaritan found the young puppies in a box in the East Hill Costco parking lot.

“The abandonment of six-week-old puppies in freezing temperatures is not only a callous act but frankly, a criminal one,” senior manager of animal cruelty investigations, Brad Nichols said in a release.

“The age of the puppies and the low temperatures of the day could have had a catastrophic outcome had they not been found so quickly and turned in.”

The animal shelter said it’s been unable to find the source of the abandonment and is asking anyone with information to contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455 or online at www.calgaryhumane.ca.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this when the city has such a robust humane society support,” Nichols said.