Over a dozen abandoned cats found in containers in central Alberta

It was an unexpected discovery next to the railroad tracks between Stettler and Erskine, just northeast of Red Deer. More than a dozen cats were found inside two Rubbermaid containers that were duct taped shut with air holes drilled into the lids.

The people that made the discovery first reached out to the Saving Grace Animal Society based in Alix, Alta., who began the process of rescuing the cats and kittens.

The group posted images of the bins and animals to their Facebook page, saying “we have them safe and warm now.”

Deanna Thompson with the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) said they were contacted and have stepped in to take over the care and eventual placement of the animals. She’s hoping that by releasing the images on social media, someone might be able to help them find those responsible.

“These Rubbermaid containers have writing on them,” she said Thursday night. “It looks like someone may have recently moved or moved in the past.

“These containers do have some [identifying marks]. Of course no names or anything like that. But we’re really hopeful that anyone in the central Alberta area can look at those pictures and see if they can tell us where these containers might have come from.”

The discovery was also reported to the Alberta SPCA who will be responsible for any investigations or charges that may come out of the situation.

The cats were expected to arrive in Calgary on Thursday evening. Thompson says they were found covered in urine and feces. She expects they will be under medical care for a while based on what she saw in the photos online.

“It looks like there’s some hair loss,” she said. “We may be dealing with some viruses or illnesses, potentially ringworm. So they’re going to go into quarantine and of course they’ll be examined by our vets and treated.”

Thompson said she is happy to see people are paying attention because they can’t care for all the stray cats around Alberta.

“We’ve been struggling with it for years and years,” she said. “For some unknown reason, cats don’t hold the same value as dogs, which is really unfortunate.

“They’re living beings that feel pain and suffering and it’s atrocious that someone thinks they can thrown them in the ditch.”

Thompson said there is a lack of access to spaying and neutering in Alberta.

She’s also thankful for the warmer temperatures that have blanketed the province lately, saying the outcome could have been very different if it was freezing cold.

Thompson said the story was already gaining traction online. Within four hours, the original post had been shared more than 1,500 times.