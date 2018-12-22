Kelowna woman jailed for Nanaimo hospice fraud

A woman charged with fraud and theft from a Kelowna hospice has been jailed in Nanaimo for similar crimes.

Susan Steen is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the Central Okanagan Hospice Association while she worked there between 2012 and 2016. In conjunction, Melanie Gray is accused of stealing $69,000, both by using the hospice’s credit card.

In November, Global News contacted Steen, who admits she made mistakes and that she was dealing with a gambling problem.

“A profound gambling problem, actually,” she said over the phone.

After Steen left Kelowna, she was hired as the executive director for the Nanaimo Community Hospice Society. There, she stole about $6,000 before being caught and fired.

Steen plead guilty to that theft in April. Nanaimo media say that on Thursday, a judge sentenced the 71-year-old to four months in jail, two years of probation and $17,000 in restitution.

Steen and Gray are back in Kelowna court on January 8th.