London board game designer’s creation helps people connect without technology

In a world where the latest technology is all the rage, one Londoner is using board games to bring friends and families together.

Connor Reid is the lead designer and creative force behind 5-Minute Dungeon, a card-based board game that tasks two to five players with breaking out of a dungeon in under five minutes.

“It all started with my dad back in the year 2000, when he quit his job to make board games full-time,” Reid said.

READ MORE: Forecasters unsure whether London region will have white Christmas

“He believed he could make it work and he definitely did, as we’re still here.”

Reid says he hopped onto his father’s project eight years ago, but the process to create 5-Minute Dungeon didn’t begin until 2016.

“We had been playing a game on break at work that brought an energy I’ve never experienced when playing a board game before,” he said.

“That energy was the driving force behind 5-Minute Dungeon, which felt really good right from the beginning of development.”

Reid adds that the hardest part of development was making sure the game was a healthy balance of fun and complexity.

READ MORE: What’s open and closed in London on Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day

“At its core, it’s a simple matching game, but the way you need to co-operate and communicate together determines how successful you will be,” he said.

Reid says the game had trouble taking off at first, with most publishers rejecting his creation.

“However, instead of flat out rejecting us, many publishers suggested putting the game on Kickstarter.”

5-Minute Dungeon eventually ended up in the top one per cent of all products on Kickstarter, attracting interest by publisher Spin Master Games.

“It’s still a surreal feeling to see your creation up on a shelf in Walmart or Toys R Us,” he said.

“But I’m glad our board games are helping create experiences for families, bringing them back together and speaking. It’s truly a great feeling.”