What’s open and closed in London on Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day
Several businesses in London will have altered hours on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Here’s what you can expect.
Christmas
What’s open:
- Movie theatres
- Some convenience stores
- LTC will be running routes 2, 7/11, 15/21 and 20 on special holiday schedules. All other routes normally operating on Sunday will be operating on regular Sunday/Holiday schedules with the exception of routes 29, 90, 91, 102, 106 which will not operate on Christmas Day.
What’s closed:
- Masonville Mall
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Mall
- Cherryhill Village Mall
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Banks
- Government offices
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery
- London Public Libraries
- Most restaurants and bars across the city
- LTC routes 29, 90, 91, 102, 106 will not operate on Christmas Day.
Boxing Day
What’s open:
- Masonville Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- White Oaks Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Westmount Mall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Some convenience stores
- Some Beer Store and LCBO locations
- LTC: all routes will operate on a regular Sunday/Holiday schedule with the exception of route 19/31/32. A special holiday schedule will be available with additional frequency on this route for Dec. 26 only. Please note routes 29, 102 and 106 will not operate on Dec. 26.
What’s closed:
- Cherryhill Village Mall
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery
- London Public Libraries
- Most banks
New Year’s Day
What’s open:
- Some convenience stores
- Movie theatres
- Some restaurants and bars
- LTC: all routes will be operating on a regular Sunday/Holiday schedule
What’s closed:
- Masonville Mall
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Mall
- Cherryhill Village Mall
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery
- London Public Library
- Beer Stores and LCBO locations
- Banks
- Government offices
