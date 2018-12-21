What’s open and closed in London on Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day

Several businesses in London will have altered hours on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Here’s what you can expect.

Christmas

What’s open:

Movie theatres

Some convenience stores

LTC will be running routes 2, 7/11, 15/21 and 20 on special holiday schedules. All other routes normally operating on Sunday will be operating on regular Sunday/Holiday schedules with the exception of routes 29, 90, 91, 102, 106 which will not operate on Christmas Day.

What’s closed:

Masonville Mall

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Mall

Cherryhill Village Mall

LCBO

The Beer Store

Banks

Government offices

Canada Post mail collection and delivery

London Public Libraries

Most restaurants and bars across the city

LTC routes 29, 90, 91, 102, 106 will not operate on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day

What’s open:

Masonville Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

White Oaks Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westmount Mall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some convenience stores

Some Beer Store and LCBO locations

LTC: all routes will operate on a regular Sunday/Holiday schedule with the exception of route 19/31/32. A special holiday schedule will be available with additional frequency on this route for Dec. 26 only. Please note routes 29, 102 and 106 will not operate on Dec. 26.

What’s closed:

Cherryhill Village Mall

Canada Post mail collection and delivery

London Public Libraries

Most banks

New Year’s Day

What’s open:

Some convenience stores

Movie theatres

Some restaurants and bars

LTC: all routes will be operating on a regular Sunday/Holiday schedule

What’s closed:

Masonville Mall

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Mall

Cherryhill Village Mall

Canada Post mail collection and delivery

London Public Library

Beer Stores and LCBO locations

Banks

Government offices