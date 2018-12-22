U.S. House, Senate schedule Saturday sessions amid efforts to end partial gov’t shutdown

Negotiations are expected to continue in Washington to try to end the partial government shutdown, and the House and Senate have scheduled rare Saturday sessions.

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney sent agency heads a memorandum telling them to “execute plans for an orderly shutdown.” He says Trump administration officials are hopeful the shutdown “will be of short duration.”

Congressional Democrats are refusing to give in to President Donald Trump’s demands for $5 billion to start building the U.S.-Mexico border wall he’s long promised.

The gridlock blocks money for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice.

The lack of funds will disrupt many government operations and the routines of 800,000 federal employees.