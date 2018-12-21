Oilers’ Mikko Koskinen prepares for first Christmas in Canada

You could say the Edmonton Oilers’ Mikko Koskinen is the goaltender of Christmas past, present and possibly the future.

In the past, Koskinen wasn’t considered to be an NHL goaltender. At present, he certainly looks like one. And as for the future, well, who knows ?

Entering Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay, Koskinen had already registered 11 wins on the season.

He and his wife, along with their their 14-month-old daughter, will spend the Christmas break in Edmonton, their first Canadian Christmas.

And that’s not all.

“My parents and sister are coming from Finland, so that’s really exciting,” said Koskinen, who grew up in Vantaa, Finland.

“So, Santa Claus is Joulupukki and North Pole is Korvatunturi, that’s where Santa is from,” Koskinen translated.

With a 2.18 GAA and a .928 save percentage, Koskinen has been Scrooge-like in terms of giving up goals to date. Oilers fans hope that continues in 2019.