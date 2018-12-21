SIU lays sexual assault charge against Kingston Police officer

A Kingston police officer has been charged with sexual assault by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

The charge follows an investigation that began in the fall of 2017, when Kingston Police reached out to the SIU about a complaint received from a woman about a police officer. The SIU says the complaint was of a sexual nature.

According to the SIU their investigation centred on an incident that allegedly occurred sometime between March 1 and April 30 2017.

As a result of the investigation. Const. Peter Shaun Trafford has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Trafford is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 279 Wellington Street in Kingston on Jan. 24, 2019.

As the matter is now before the courts the SIU says it will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation.