Crime
December 21, 2018 5:45 pm

SIU lays sexual assault charge against Kingston Police officer

By Anchor  Global News

The SIU has charged a Kingston Police officer with sexual assault following an investigation into a complaint received in 2017.

SIU
A A

A Kingston police officer has been charged with sexual assault by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

The charge follows an investigation that began in the fall of 2017, when Kingston Police reached out to the SIU about a complaint received from a woman about a police officer. The SIU says the complaint was of a sexual nature.

READ MORE: Orangeville police officer charged with breach of trust

According to the SIU their investigation centred on an incident that allegedly occurred sometime between March 1 and April 30 2017.

As a result of the investigation. Const. Peter Shaun Trafford has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Trafford is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 279 Wellington Street in Kingston on Jan. 24, 2019.

READ MORE: No charges laid against Toronto officers in 2 separate police watchdog investigations

As the matter is now before the courts the SIU says it will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kingston
Kingston cop
Kingston News
Kingston Police
Officer Charged
police officer charged
sex assault
Sexual Assault
SIU
siu charges
Special Investigations Unit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News