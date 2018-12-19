Orangeville police officer charged with breach of trust

A 10-year member of the Orangeville Police Service is facing charges following an investigation by the OPP’s Professional Standards Bureau.

In a news release on Wednesday, the OPP said they received a request for assistance in August 2018 from Orangeville police into the conduct of one of their officers.

Const. Stephen Fisher was arrested on Tuesday and charged with breach of trust and disclosure of private communication.

“This is not a reflection on the dedicated and professional members of the Orangeville Police Service, who keep our community safe,” said Chief Wayne Kalinski. “We are committed to upholding the values and ensuring the integrity of our oath of office.”

Fisher has been a police officer for 13 years and has been employed with Orangeville police since 2008.

He has been suspended from duty and will appear in court in February.