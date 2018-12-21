Charges laid in crash that killed 7-year-old girl

Middlesex county OPP have laid charges in a fatal collision that injured a woman and left her seven-year-old daughter dead.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Nairn Road and McEwan Drive at around 4:15 p.m., on July 30, 2018, following reports of a collision.

According to police, a pickup truck heading south on Nairn road collided with a four-door car heading northbound when turning left onto McEwan Drive.

Police say the five people in the pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but Meghan Hellowell and daughter Aleiya Hellowell-Hall were both transported to hospital, where the latter died.

On Friday, Dec. 21, Police arrested and charged a 77-year-old man with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The male has since been released by way of a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear in court next month.