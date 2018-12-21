Richmond RCMP investigating early morning shooting at Landsdowne Centre

RCMP in Richmond are appealing for witnesses in an early morning shooting at a popular mall.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds outside Lansdowne Centre near No. 3 Road just after 7 a.m. Friday.

He was transported to hospital and is in serious condition.

READ MORE: Richmond man warning others after ‘massive’ dog enters home, fatally mauls family pet

No arrests have been made.

Part of the shopping centre parking lot is cordoned off while police investigate.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.