Montreal police search for suspect in connection with $200K theft

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a robbery in a residential building last fall.

The theft was committed between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 at a condominium on Thimens Boulevard in Saint-Laurent.

Police say the suspect stole money, a Philippe watch worth $90,000 and an $80,000 diamond. In total, the suspect made off with about $200,000.

READ MORE: Montreal police ask for public’s help in finding fatal hit-and-run suspect

The photo released by police shows a man standing in what appears to be an elevator. He is wearing a dark baseball cap and dark clothing.

Police have not provided any more details about his identity.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact 911 or call the anonymous Info-Crime hotline at 514-393-1133.