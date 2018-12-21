Okanagan man arrested, linked to at least 10 thefts in Enderby area

A North Okanagan man dubbed a prolific offender is in custody after being linked to several thefts in the Enderby area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Jordan McCann, 28, has remained in custody after being arrested on December 13th for breaching his conditions. McCann was arrested without incident at the Cedar Park Inn in Enderby, and police say they found multiple credit cards and forms of identification on him that were linked to numerous thefts in the area.

“This male is well known to police and has had multiple charges in the past in relation to similar offences,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The stolen property that was recovered during the arrest has been linked to a least 10 different victims and files currently under investigation by the RCMP.”

Police issued a reminder of the importance of reporting thefts, regardless of the value of the stolen goods. In this case, police say that officers were able to link the suspect to at least 10 different theft reports throughout the North Okanagan.