December 18, 2018 6:11 pm

Hamilton police use GPS to track suspects in reported BMW thefts

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML

Two BMWs reported stolen in Hamilton have been recovered thanks to the vehicle's GPS system.

A GPS proved helpful in the recovery of two BMWs in Hamilton. Police said a 2014 and a 2017 BMW were reported stolen last Thursday.

One of the owners accessed the BMW assist program to engage the vehicle’s tracking system and officers were able to see the car on the move.

Police said the vehicle, along with another stolen BMW, were found parked side by side in the Tisdale area on Monday with two men inside.

Police said four men from Hamilton were arrested.

The suspects are facing a slew of charges including theft and possession of stolen property, as well as possession of drugs.

