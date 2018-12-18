Hamilton police use GPS to track suspects in reported BMW thefts

A GPS proved helpful in the recovery of two BMWs in Hamilton. Police said a 2014 and a 2017 BMW were reported stolen last Thursday.

Hamilton Police located two stolen vehicles by using a GPS tracking feature inside the stolen car. Four Hamilton males are facing multiple charges. https://t.co/pNDaim1KJB #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/M2ZatgWCrW — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 18, 2018

One of the owners accessed the BMW assist program to engage the vehicle’s tracking system and officers were able to see the car on the move.

Police said the vehicle, along with another stolen BMW, were found parked side by side in the Tisdale area on Monday with two men inside.

Police said four men from Hamilton were arrested.

The suspects are facing a slew of charges including theft and possession of stolen property, as well as possession of drugs.