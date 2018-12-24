Economy
Calgary businesses should expect lingering challenges in 2019: Calgary Chamber of Commerce

By Your Money Matters reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Many Calgary businesses are looking forward to putting 2018 in the rearview mirror. But in a year-end interview, the head of Calgary's Chamber of Commerce told Global's Tomasia DaSilva that some challenges will linger.

Calgary’s business community faced some major challenges in 2018, including higher taxes and wages along with regulatory changes, and the head of Calgary’s Chamber of Commerce expects the tough times may not be over.

“2019 will start with challenges as well,” president and CEO Sandip Lalli said.

Lalli, who sat down with Global News for a look at the year that was, said the biggest hurdle Calgary, Alberta and Canada will have to overcome is the lack of competitiveness, which she said is curtailing growth.

She added it’s not a business problem, rather a government one.

“Business knows what business needs to do,” Lalli said. “We just need government to do what it needs to do, which is policy.”

The head of the chamber also said if all levels of government get their policies aligned, business and investment will follow.

READ MORE: Alberta home builders cut jobs and projects as industry faces tough times

As for diversification, Lalli said that is a very over-used word, and while Calgary and Alberta need to diversify, she added we should not lose sight of our most important resource: energy.

“That’s who we are.”

