Driver airlifted after suffering critical injuries in Guelph crash

Guelph police say a 57-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash on Stone Road on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Oakdale Drive and police said a pickup truck went off the road before hitting a fence and some trees.

The driver had to be extricated by emergency crews and then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Stone Road was closed between Victoria Road and South Ring Road for several hours.

Police said on Friday morning that the cause of the crash is still under investigation and the driver’s condition hasn’t been upgraded.

Any witnesses are asked to call police at 519-824-1212.