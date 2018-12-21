Rainfall warning in effect for Friday across Greater Montreal

Environment Canada on Friday issued a rainfall warning for the Greater Montreal area.

“Rain, heavy at times is expected,” the organization said.

Between 25 and 35 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Friday.

Some regions north of the Saint Lawrence River and the Lower North Shore could receive between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain.

“These precipitations are associated with a major weather system from the Gulf of Mexico tracking northward that will affect Eastern Quebec,” Environment Canada noted.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Environment Canada had previously issued a freezing rain warning, warning commuters that travelling could be dangerous due to ice buildup on the roadways.