Montreal auto shops slammed as winter weather arrives

Early Friday morning at Nelson’s Garage, about a half-dozen mechanics were hard at work installing winter tires.
“I can’t remember the last time we had snow in November,” said owner Gordon Nelson. “As soon as mid-October hits, you’ve got to get in and get them on.”
A lot of drivers were caught by surprise, as the year’s first major snowfall came a month before the snow tire deadline.
“I didn’t expect so much snow on the ground,” said Nicolas Filippi, who was pulling in to Nelson’s to have his own tires changed.
For drivers who chose to use transit, the agency managing the city’s public transit also warned commuters that snow was causing bus delays.
This is the last year motorists will be able to wait until Dec. 15 to put on their winter tires. Starting in 2019, the deadline moves up to Dec. 1.
