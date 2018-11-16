Montreal auto shops slammed as winter weather arrives

Early Friday morning at Nelson’s Garage, about a half-dozen mechanics were hard at work installing winter tires.

As the first major snow of the year sweeps through Montreal, officials are telling drivers to stay off the roads entirely if they don't have their snow tires. And I saw a fair number of spinning wheels that didn't have snow tires this morning. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/tFPzyNUjWd — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 16, 2018

“I can’t remember the last time we had snow in November,” said owner Gordon Nelson. “As soon as mid-October hits, you’ve got to get in and get them on.”

A lot of drivers were caught by surprise, as the year’s first major snowfall came a month before the snow tire deadline.

Perhaps the busiest place you'll see today in Montreal is a garage. This is almost a full month before motorists need their snow tires, and a lot of people (*cough*) were caught flatfooted by the earlier than normal weather. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/OzOziAEjhh — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 16, 2018

“I didn’t expect so much snow on the ground,” said Nicolas Filippi, who was pulling in to Nelson’s to have his own tires changed.

For drivers who chose to use transit, the agency managing the city’s public transit also warned commuters that snow was causing bus delays.

This is the last year motorists will be able to wait until Dec. 15 to put on their winter tires. Starting in 2019, the deadline moves up to Dec. 1.