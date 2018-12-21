Freezing rain causes school closures in Eastern Townships
A A
Freezing rain in the Eastern Townships caused several school closures on Friday.
All transportation and classes have been cancelled for the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School board.
The schools in the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board closed to students in the Laurentians and Lanaudière area are listed below.
LAURENTIANS
- Arundel Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Mountainview High School
- Ste-Agathe Academy
- Ste-Adele Elementary School
- CDC Lachute
LANAUDIÈRE
- Joliette Elementary School,
- Joliette High School
- Rawdon Elementary School
Staff and teachers will be on hand. All daycare services are open in schools for registered users.
Students in vocational training courses and adult education centers still expected to attend.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.