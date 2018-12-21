Freezing rain causes school closures in Eastern Townships

Freezing rain in the Eastern Townships caused several school closures on Friday.

All transportation and classes have been cancelled for the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School board.

The schools in the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board closed to students in the Laurentians and Lanaudière area are listed below.

LAURENTIANS

Arundel Elementary School

Grenville Elementary School

Laurentia Elementary School

Laurentian Elementary School

Laurentian Regional High School

Morin Heights Elementary School

Mountainview High School

Ste-Agathe Academy

Ste-Adele Elementary School

CDC Lachute

LANAUDIÈRE

Joliette Elementary School,

Joliette High School

Rawdon Elementary School

Staff and teachers will be on hand. All daycare services are open in schools for registered users.

Students in vocational training courses and adult education centers still expected to attend.