Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for southern Quebec

Environment Canada issues a freezing rain warning for Montreal.Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

Enivronment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for southern Quebec.

The freezing rain is expected to begin late Thursday evening over the southwestern part of the province and make its way to areas of eastern Quebec Friday morning.

The weather agency says between 10 to 20 millimetres of freezing rain is in the forecast, with areas just north of the St. Lawrence River expected to be the hardest hit.

Officials recommend avoiding travel if possible, as ice buildup on roadways and sidewalks could make getting around difficult.

The freezing rain will turn to rain on Friday and could lead to significant rainfall amounts.

In Montreal, the forecast high for Friday is 8 C.

