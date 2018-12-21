Ottawa police save 20-year-old U.S. woman being held captive in Kanata

Ottawa police said Thursday that a woman was rescued after allegedly being held against her will in a home in Kanata.

Police say the arrest was made as a result of an ongoing investigation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Police say that they received information from the department that a woman in Ottawa was being extorted for sexually explicit videos and images.

On Wednesday officers located the woman. A 28-year-old male was arrested inside the residence without incident.

The 20-year-old victim is an American citizen who has safely returned to her family in the United States.

Police are unable to provide an address for the home as the investigation is continuing and police want to identify other possible victims. Police also said that there are no other suspects in this investigation at this time.

Ryan McCann, 28, of Ottawa, is charged with two counts of extortion, two counts of distributing intimate images without consent and forcible confinement.

The suspect being held on a three-day remand as further victims are expected to be identified.

Police ask anyone with information to call the west criminal investigation unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).