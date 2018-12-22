Saint John flower shop’s window display embraces holiday season

A flower shop in Saint John has created a window display that has an impact on both your eyes and your heart.

The display at Keirstead’s Flower Shop, nestled in the heart of the city’s uptown, is anything but typical. It encompasses education, the environment and the true meaning of the season.

“We like to think we’re the Macy’s of Saint John,” says Connie Dean, a staff member who’s a key component in creating the display.

This year’s display contains letters to Santa directly to the flower shop. The letters are from students from kindergarten to Grade 2, who were asked to write to Saint Nick about their favourite Christmas memory.

“Cooking with Nana, sliding down the hill with dad – these were memories that they thought were the most special thing,” says Dean.

“His most favourite memory was the fact that Santa comes down the chimney so quietly that he doesn’t wake them up.”

Employees at the flower shop are working practically non-stop during this busy time of the year. Hundreds have visited the shop, where they learn about flowers and make their own arrangements to bring home.

It’s also impossible to tell that practically everything in the display is made from recycled material. Gabriela Deaustin moved to Saint John six years ago from Brazil. She contributed to the display by crafted a fully recycled Nutcracker doll.

“Not only for the money, it’s to challenge ourselves to do more, to be creative,” Deaustin says.

Staff say not only is the display practical and educational, it’s fun, as well.

“We just had a blast,” says employee Pat Jones. “Our chair in the front window, no one would have given you five cents for it before we fixed it up. We sprayed it gold (and) put a gorgeous red velvet seat on it.”

A red velvet seat for Santa, of course. And jolly ol’ Saint Nick, don’t forget, isn’t just for kids.

“I believe in Santa Claus. On the parade, I get goosebumps,” Connie Dean says.