London’s 2018 Salvation Army Christmas hamper program ends on high note

More toys were given out and fewer food hampers were served as the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper program came to a close Thursday.

According to the Salvation Army, 4,395 food hampers and 6,556 bags of toys were distributed across 4,440 households in 2018.

“We served just over 400 fewer food hampers compared to last year, while we handed out 20 more bags of toys this year,” said Salvation Army representative Shannon Wise.

“We would like to thank Londoners for being so generous and keeping us top of mind this Christmas.”

Wise adds that donations to the Christmas Hamper program help make Christmas for many families in the city.

“It gives parents the ability to see the sparkle in their kids eyes Christmas morning when they open their gifts,” she said.

“That’s why this program is important, and why we’re so grateful for the support that Londoners give each and every year.”

Wise adds that while Christmas is a good time to give back to the community, the Salvation Army is always looking for more help to support struggling families throughout the year.