Maskwacis woman dead after SUV rollover on Highway 611

A 31-year-old woman from Maskwacis, Alta., was killed early Thursday morning when the SUV she was travelling in rolled over on Highway 611.

The RCMP did not say if the woman was driving the vehicle. Three people who were also in the SUV were taken to hospital by ambulance in stable condition. Police did not say if they were adults or children but said all three were males.

According to police, officers responded to a report of “an erratic driver involved in multiple occurrences in Wetaskiwin” just after 3 a.m.

“Maskwacis members spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but it fled southbound on Highway 2A,” police said in a news release. “A short time later, members located the suspect vehicle, which had rolled over on Highway 611 east.”

Police told Global News that officers did not pursue the vehicle when it fled as they tried to pull it over.

“The vehicle involved in the collision is a blue 1995 GMC full-sized SUV,” police said. “It is suspected to be involved in additional occurrences between Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin.”

The RCMP told Global News they could not elaborate on what the alleged “occurrences” were because the incident is now under investigation.

If anyone has information about the incidents, they are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP detachment at 780-585-4600 or their local police department.

Tips can be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.