Late-night house fire in Kelowna confirmed as arson

A house fire along Royal Avenue in Kelowna on Wednesday night was confirmed as arson, RCMP said on Thursday.

“It’s a single family residence and there was a fire in the carport area,” Kelowna Fire Dept. platoon captain Dennis Miller said of the blaze, located across the street from Kelowna General Hospital. “Crews confined it to the carport and we have some extension into the attic of the house.”

A burned truck sits in the laneway. At the back, extensive damage was visible.

RCMP say there’s no question this fire was deliberately set and they’re very familiar with this home — here almost on a daily basis.

“This is a targeted incident that obviously got our attention. Given what we’ve learned, there’s a good possibility that an accelerant was used,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Kevin Hamilton. “This particular residence is well known to our members. We’re here on a regular basis dealing with people of a criminal element. We’re here almost on a daily basis.”

The only occupant was a man. Asked why police visit the house on an almost daily basis, the man replied “that’s because of my roommate. It has nothing to do with me.”

The man went on to tell us off camera that his roommate got involved in the drug scene and that he’s been in jail for the past two years. He added that someone broke into his house a couple of days ago and assaulted him.

Meantime, he’ll have to find another place to rent because the house is a write off.