Missing tiny home built by St. Louis student over two years has been found

A St. Louis, Mo., woman’s almost-finished tiny house that she claims was stolen over the weekend has been found.

Webster University student Meghan Panu says she sunk nearly $27,000 and two years of her time into building a tiny home for her senior thesis. It was parked in front of a local business before it went missing early Saturday morning.

“[The business owner] asked if I had moved the tiny house overnight, and when I said no, he had the unfortunate news that they hadn’t, and it was likely taken,” Panu told NBC.

Panu turned to social media in an effort to track down her would-be future abode and received multiple tips — including one indicating the home was spotted heading toward California.

“Surely somebody is going to see this thing and call in and report it,” Panu posted.

The home was eventually found Southwest of St. Louis.

“Detectives located this Tiny House in House Springs, Mo. this morning, and are working to locate the owner,” Sheriff Dave Marshak posted Wednesday on Twitter. “I believe the owner was on several local news channels.”

No information about suspects has been released, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The home was picked up by its owner later Wednesday.

The cedar structure measures 3.66 metres high by six metres long — or 12 by 20 feet — according to The Wichita Eagle. Panu still has some interior work to complete and intends to move in “full-time” in the spring.

