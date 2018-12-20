Transit, garbage collection and the Emera Oval: scheduling changes for Christmas and New Year’s

The Halifax Regional Municipality is making a few changes to its municipal services over the holidays.

Here’s what you can expect:

Halifax Transit buses and ferries

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service schedules on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. There will be no Alderney or Woodside ferry service on either of those days.

Buses and ferries will operate on holiday service on Boxing Day as well.

On New Year’s Eve, Halifax Transit will be offering free and extended bus and Alderney Ferry service from 6 a.m. onward. The initiative is in support of MADD Halifax Region, and volunteers from the organization will be at the ferry terminals accepting donations.

A complete list of the holiday service scheduled by route can be found here.

Garbage, organics and recyclables collection

There will be no garbage, organics or recyclables collection services on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Collection services will take place the preceding Saturdays, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

Regular collection will take place on Boxing Day.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 30, and New Year’s Day. It will be open, however, Dec. 22, Christmas Eve (until 5 p.m.), Boxing Day, Dec. 29, New Year’s Eve (until 5 p.m.) and Jan. 2, 2019.

The Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but will be open during regular operating hours on Dec. 22, Boxing Day and Dec. 29.

And the Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 but will be open for regular operating hours on Jan. 5, 2019.

Recreation Facilities and the Emera Oval

The municipality says most recreation facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Check here to confirm complete holiday operating hours.

For skaters, however, the Emera Oval will be open for public skates throughout the holidays. A complete skate schedule and event listing can be found here.

Customer Contact Centres

The 311 Contact Centre will be closed for general inquiries on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. People can still call 311 for urgent requests about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally-parked vehicles.

The centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.