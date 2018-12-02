Celebrating the Christmas season with a gothic twist in Halifax

It may be the only Christmas event in Halifax where you won’t find any happy elves, wreaths of holy or reindeer pulling a sleigh.

But that doesn’t mean it’s without spirit. Have Yourself a Gothic Little Christmas is an annual craft market that offers visitors an alternative shopping experience and is just as much about community and inclusion as it is about sales.

It’s likely that you’ll even find things that are whimsical, magical or downright bizarre.

“I think that there are a lot of people who are interested in different kinds of stuff other than the traditional kind of Hallmark Christmas,” said Jenna Marsh, one of the shoppers at the market this weekend.

“I think there are a lot of people that appreciate these kind of niche markets, and it’s nice to see us being represented.”

But the market is about much more than shopping.

According to the vendors, it’s about inclusivity and providing space where everyone’s talents, attire and tastes are welcomed.

“A lot of us are artisans, and we don’t always get an opportunity to go to the regular craft shows and the regular events in the city, and we end up forming a close-knit community of people,” said Andrea LeGassie, owner of Necrobilia and one of the operators at this year’s market.

What began as a modest market nine years ago in Halifax has grown bigger and bigger every year. This year’s market saw approximately 2,000 people come through its doors.

As a result, organizers say they plan to find an even bigger venue for next year’s event.